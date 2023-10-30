Hamas-like attack in J&K unlikely, say experts

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is being viewed very seriously by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the security experts are of the opinion that there is no possibility of militants carrying out October 7 like surprise Hamas attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Also that if Pakistan knows well that if any big attack takes place, it will face the much bigger retaliation from India.

Former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda told this newspaper that Hamas attack is the intelligence failure of Israel as its agencies could not detect planning, training and armoury of Hamas militants used in the attack. He said militants operating in J&K don’t have that kind of capability. “The militants operating in J&K including LeT and Jaish don’t have that type of weaponry, capabilities and they don’t have that sort of training.”

Khoda said whether militants in J&K can carry out such attacks in future will depend on the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. “If Hamas survives the Israeli operation, then it can have an effect on militants but if Israel manages to decimate Hamas then it can be a lesson to other militant groups including those operating in J&K that they can launch surprise attacks but the end result will be their own destruction. If the ultimate consequences go against Hamas, then it can discourage militants in J&K. Militants are trained in Pakistan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRINAGAR: As the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is being viewed very seriously by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the security experts are of the opinion that there is no possibility of militants carrying out October 7 like surprise Hamas attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Also that if Pakistan knows well that if any big attack takes place, it will face the much bigger retaliation from India. Former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda told this newspaper that Hamas attack is the intelligence failure of Israel as its agencies could not detect planning, training and armoury of Hamas militants used in the attack. He said militants operating in J&K don’t have that kind of capability. “The militants operating in J&K including LeT and Jaish don’t have that type of weaponry, capabilities and they don’t have that sort of training.” Khoda said whether militants in J&K can carry out such attacks in future will depend on the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. “If Hamas survives the Israeli operation, then it can have an effect on militants but if Israel manages to decimate Hamas then it can be a lesson to other militant groups including those operating in J&K that they can launch surprise attacks but the end result will be their own destruction. If the ultimate consequences go against Hamas, then it can discourage militants in J&K. Militants are trained in Pakistan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp