Kerala Bomb Blasts: State Govt assures protection to Jehovah's Witness

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The political leadership in Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has come out against "intolerance" in the background of the bomb attack against Jehovah's Witnesses in Kochi.

"We know that there are people out there who are intolerant, and want to destroy this peaceful atmosphere. We will make sure that Kerala would survive such attempts," said a resolution passed by an all-party meeting called in the aftermath of the Kalamassery bombing.

A lone attacker, apparently disgruntled by the activities of Jehovah's Witness to which some of his family members belonged, set off multiple bombs at a convention attended by its members on Sunday. Three have succumbed to their injuries so far, with several more under medical care.

The attacker, Dominic Martin, claimed that he had set off the bombs as a protest against the ideology propagated by Jehovah's Witness, which is estimated to have between 10,000-15,000 members in Kerala.

Jehovah's Witness works to make way for the establishment of God's Kingdom on earth, and sees all other kingdoms and nations as impediments and obstacles to true freedom under divine rule.

Due to their beliefs, members of the sect are not allowed to show respect to national symbols such as flags and the national anthem, nor are they allowed to fight for any country or army, or be part of any government mechanism.

In a Facebook video, Martin said he considered the sect dangerous and anti-national, and he was doing his bit to counter them.

READ | Explainer: Why is Christian sect Jehovah's Witnesses so controversial?

The government of Kerala is keen to prevent the attack from triggering more hate, and assured all religous groups of full freedom to practice their beliefs in the state.

The all-party resolution enjoined citizens of the state to be on alert against all forms of extremism and intolerance.

Citizens must "isolate attempts to destroy Kerala's social identity, cultural heritage and secular tradition" in the name of an isolated incident, and not be "caught up in baseless speculations and rumours."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured political leaders in the meeting that the government will take stern action against the hate campaigns through social media and also strengthen the intelligence system.

All political parties assured their support to the government’s initiative to bring peace.

"It is the peaceful atmosphere of coexistence in Kerala, that makes it a prime attraction before the world," the resolution said.

WATCH |

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The political leadership in Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has come out against "intolerance" in the background of the bomb attack against Jehovah's Witnesses in Kochi. "We know that there are people out there who are intolerant, and want to destroy this peaceful atmosphere. We will make sure that Kerala would survive such attempts," said a resolution passed by an all-party meeting called in the aftermath of the Kalamassery bombing. A lone attacker, apparently disgruntled by the activities of Jehovah's Witness to which some of his family members belonged, set off multiple bombs at a convention attended by its members on Sunday. Three have succumbed to their injuries so far, with several more under medical care.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The attacker, Dominic Martin, claimed that he had set off the bombs as a protest against the ideology propagated by Jehovah's Witness, which is estimated to have between 10,000-15,000 members in Kerala. Jehovah's Witness works to make way for the establishment of God's Kingdom on earth, and sees all other kingdoms and nations as impediments and obstacles to true freedom under divine rule. Due to their beliefs, members of the sect are not allowed to show respect to national symbols such as flags and the national anthem, nor are they allowed to fight for any country or army, or be part of any government mechanism. In a Facebook video, Martin said he considered the sect dangerous and anti-national, and he was doing his bit to counter them. READ | Explainer: Why is Christian sect Jehovah's Witnesses so controversial? The government of Kerala is keen to prevent the attack from triggering more hate, and assured all religous groups of full freedom to practice their beliefs in the state. The all-party resolution enjoined citizens of the state to be on alert against all forms of extremism and intolerance. Citizens must "isolate attempts to destroy Kerala's social identity, cultural heritage and secular tradition" in the name of an isolated incident, and not be "caught up in baseless speculations and rumours." Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured political leaders in the meeting that the government will take stern action against the hate campaigns through social media and also strengthen the intelligence system. All political parties assured their support to the government’s initiative to bring peace. "It is the peaceful atmosphere of coexistence in Kerala, that makes it a prime attraction before the world," the resolution said. WATCH | Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp