Mamata demands immediate inquiry into Andhra Pradesh train accident 

Several trains have either been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled by the East Coast Railway and South Central Railway following the incident.

Published: 30th October 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for an immediate inquiry into the train derailment in Andhra Pradesh, contending that such rail accidents have become an "unfortunate and repetitive trope".

Fourteen people were killed and at least 50 injured, when the Palasa Passenger train collided with the Rayagada Passenger train at Kantakapalli on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, causing three coaches to derail.

"Another disastrous rail collision, this time in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, involving two passenger trains, and causing until now at least 8 deaths and injury of at least 25 more," Banerjee said on X late on Sunday.

"Frontal collisions between trains, derailment of compartments, helpless passengers trapped in coaches and succumbing to fate: this is becoming a most unfortunate repetitive trope!! Solidarity to the kin of victims, demand for most expeditious rescue actions and inquiry forthwith! When will the railways come out of the slumber?" she said.

Several trains have either been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled by the East Coast Railway and South Central Railway following the incident.

