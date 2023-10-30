Home Nation

Mann ki Baat: ‘MY Bharat’ digital platform to be unveiled on Tuesday

“Wherever you go, on tours or pilgrimage, I request you to buy products made by local artisans. Today, India is becoming the world’s biggest manufacturing hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ''Mann Ki Baat' was an effective way to showcase the strengths of India.' (File| AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government will launch ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat), a digital platform for the development of the country’s youths, on October 31, the birth date of India’s Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sharing this through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new platform will help youths who have passion, dreams and resolve to engage in nation-building activities through their talents.

“This is a unique effort at integrating the country’s youth power in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” the PM said, exhorting youngsters to register themselves with the platform’s website MyBharat.gov.in, which will be launched shortly, and sign up for various programmes listed in it. Besides this, the PM reiterated his strong ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch for the upcoming festival season, encouraging public to use local products for the celebrations so that local artisans and the poor would benefit.

“Wherever you go, on tours or pilgrimage, I request you to buy products made by local artisans. Today, India is becoming the world’s biggest manufacturing hub. Many big brands are manufacturing their products here. If we adopt those products, then ‘Make in India’ gets a fillip. And this too is being ‘Vocal for Local’,” Modi said, calling upon people to resort to UPI digital payment systems for transactions.

Touching upon various other positive developments and initiatives across the country, Modi lauded the record sales of khadi products on Gandhi Jayanti. A single store in Delhi’s Connaught Place registered Rs 1.25 crore sale of khadi products on the day, he said.

He also spoke about the upcoming ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme. As part of the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, soil from across the country will be brought to set up an ‘Amrit Vatika’ (garden) in Delhi, he said.  The Prime Minister also spoke about the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, scheduled to be observed on November 15 and is associated with the birth anniversary of Bhawgan Birsa Munda.

