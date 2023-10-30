Regional party may play major role in changing BJP’s fortunes in Mizoram

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

AIZAWL: A regional party might play a major role in changing BJP’s fortunes in Christian-majority Mizoram – its last unconquered frontier in the Northeast. With Congress facing a depleting popularity and BJP nowhere to be seen in the Mizo heartland, the contest is expected between ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) when the state goes to elections on November 7.

MNF and BJP are partners in National Democratic Alliance but in the wake of the ethnic violence in Manipur, their ties strained so much that MNF stalwart and Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he would not share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter visits the state for election campaign.

Zoramthanga is not happy with BJP over the manner in which it handled the Manipur situation. But Union minister Kiren Rijiju played down the Mizoram CM’s jibe. “MNF is our partner. Because of local sentiments, the CM and MNF may attack BJP to gain more votes,” Rijiju said. Given the strains in its relationship with MNF, BJP is pinning hopes on making an entry into the next government by riding piggyback on ZPM. Rijiju dropped enough hints.

“ZPM is against Congress and MNF and they have no relations with us. But if they get a good number of seats, they will need us. After all, they will have to work with us,” Rijiju, BJP’s Mizoram in-charge, told this newspaper. “If you don’t work with BJP, how will you generate revenue? The states in the Northeast are small and they need central support. This time, we will play an important role in (Mizoram) Assembly,” he said confidently.

The ZPM, a fast growing in urban Mizoram, is poised to give MNF a run for its money. In March, it had swept the Lunglei Municipal Council elections by winning all 11 seats. The party has not ruled out a post-poll alliance with BJP. “We decided against aligning with BJP pre-election. BJP is considered anti-Christians and ours is a Christian society. However, we will reconsider post-election if we don’t get a majority. So, anything can happen post-poll,” ZPM leader said.

