Home Nation

'RTI Act will become a dead letter if vacancies in CIC, SICs not filled': SC tells Centre

"The Right to Information Act of 2005 will become a dead letter," the CJI said after taking note of the submission that SICs in states like Jharkhand, Tripura and Telangana have become defunct.

Published: 30th October 2023 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

RTI Act, RTI

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state governments to take steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions (SICs), observing otherwise the 2005 law on the right to information will become a "dead letter".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to collect information from all states on several aspects including the sanctioned strength of SICs, vacancies and the total number of pending cases there.

"The Right to Information Act of 2005 will become a dead letter," the CJI said after taking note of the submission that SICs in states like Jharkhand, Tripura and Telangana have become defunct.

It has granted states and the Centre three weeks to furnish the information, and posted the plea filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj for hearing after that.

Bhardwaj alleged the apex court's 2019 judgement on issues including timely filling up of vacancies in the CIC and SICs have not been followed by the Centre and states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Information Commission state information commissions RTI Supreme court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp