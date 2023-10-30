To drive away snake, family ends up burning house in UP's Banda

By IANS

BANDA (Uttar Pradesh): A family attempted to drive away a cobra from their home with smoke by burning cow dung and ended up setting their own house on fire, the police said.

The incident took place in Banda district on Sunday (October 29, 2023) when the family spotted a cobra in their home.

To drive away the snake, the family started burning cow dung to create smoke but the fire spread, engulfing the entire house.

The family's cash, jewellery and several quintals of grain were reduced to ashes.

Rajkumar, who works as a labourer in Delhi, lived in the house with his wife and five children. The loss is estimated to be in lakhs, including the family's lifetime savings and possessions.

Upon getting information, the local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. The Revenue Department was also informed and is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

A police official said, "The family members are saying that they were trying to smoke out a snake. Further action is being taken in the matter."

