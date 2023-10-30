Home Nation

To drive away snake, family ends up burning house in UP's Banda

The family's cash, jewellery and several quintals of grain were reduced to ashes.

Published: 30th October 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

BANDA (Uttar Pradesh): A family attempted to drive away a cobra from their home with smoke by burning cow dung and ended up setting their own house on fire, the police said.

The incident took place in Banda district on Sunday (October 29, 2023) when the family spotted a cobra in their home.

To drive away the snake, the family started burning cow dung to create smoke but the fire spread, engulfing the entire house.

The family's cash, jewellery and several quintals of grain were reduced to ashes.

Rajkumar, who works as a labourer in Delhi, lived in the house with his wife and five children. The loss is estimated to be in lakhs, including the family's lifetime savings and possessions.

Upon getting information, the local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. The Revenue Department was also informed and is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

A police official said, "The family members are saying that they were trying to smoke out a snake. Further action is being taken in the matter."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snake Uttar Pradesh Cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp