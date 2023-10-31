Brawl over pet dog: Video footage of retired IAS officer, women coming to blows in Noida goes viral

By Online Desk

A retired IAS officer was involved in a fracas with three women of a society in Noida. The quarrel broke out apparently after the man objected to the women taking their pet dog with them in the elevator. The incident happened in Noida's Sector 108, where the entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera on the premises.

In the latest episode of #Noida's #dog conflict, a retired IAS officer purportedly slaps a woman resident of a high-rise society.



Details and blame-game awaited. Such a sorry state of affairs! https://t.co/TvYhvxzlZI pic.twitter.com/95ks70BXLF — Kishor Dwivedi (@Kishor__Dwivedi) October 30, 2023

In footage shows two women with their pet dog inside an elevator, when the man stops the lift and asks them to deboard with their pet. The women refuse to step out leading to an argument. Their argument soon takes a violent turn when one of the women starts filming the IAS officer obstructing the lift. The man slaps one of the women. And they could be seen coming to blows in no time.

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar wrote on X that there has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift, adding that according to preliminary information, there was a physical fight between both the parties.

“There has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift. Talks are being held with both the parties, ACP-1 Noida Maya police station in-charge is at the spot. According to preliminary information, there has been a fight between both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken,” Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar’s X post read.

