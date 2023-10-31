Home Nation

Brawl over pet dog: Video footage of retired IAS officer, women coming to blows in Noida goes viral

The incident happened in Noida's Sector 108, where the entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera on the premises.

Published: 31st October 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the CCTV footage of quarrel that broke out over pet dog in Noida

A screengrab from the CCTV footage of quarrel that broke out over pet dog in Noida (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A retired IAS officer was involved in a fracas with three women of a society in Noida. The quarrel broke out apparently after the man objected to the women taking their pet dog with them in the elevator. The incident happened in Noida's Sector 108, where the entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera on the premises.

In footage shows two women with their pet dog inside an elevator, when the man stops the lift and asks them to deboard with their pet. The women refuse to step out leading to an argument. Their argument soon takes a violent turn when one of the women starts filming the IAS officer obstructing the lift. The man slaps one of the women. And they could be seen coming to blows in no time.

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar wrote on X that there has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift, adding that according to preliminary information, there was a physical fight between both the parties.

“There has been a dispute regarding taking the dog in the lift. Talks are being held with both the parties, ACP-1 Noida Maya police station in-charge is at the spot. According to preliminary information, there has been a fight between both the parties, CCTV is being observed… after investigation, necessary action will be taken,” Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar’s X post read.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida pet dog Retired IAS officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp