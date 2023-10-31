Cash for query row: MP Mahua Moitra drops media names in defamation suit

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday apprised the Delhi High Court that she will drop the names of a group of media outlets from her defamation suit over the circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.



Before Justice Sachin Datta, Moitra's counsel submitted that his client is seeking relief only from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in the plea.



During the hearing, Dubey's counsel argued that Moitra had given an interview where she admitted that she gave her parliamentary login ID and password to businessman Darshan Hiranandani thus committing perjury by claiming otherwise in her plea.

A media outlet submitted that the MP should amend her suit dropping the names against them as the case is not against the media.



Accordingly, Moitra's counsel was asked by the court to amend the memo of parties while posting the matter for further hearing on December 5.



It was reported that in his CBI complaint, Dehadrai had alleged that Moitra was raising questions in Parliament ‘on behalf of’ businessman Darshan Hiranandani and “specifically targeting” Gautam Adani.



BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had kickstarted a political storm following the allegations against Moitra and he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against her for allegedly taking bribes to raise questions in the House.



Following this, the TMC leader sent a legal notice in the matter and approached the high court to take down the allegations levelled against her.



Hiranandani Group had dismissed the allegations, saying they have “no merit”. “We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.



Adani Group, meanwhile, in a statement expressed “shock” at Dehadrai's complaint, which is claiming to be with the CBI in the form of a “sworn affidavit” bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday apprised the Delhi High Court that she will drop the names of a group of media outlets from her defamation suit over the circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.Before Justice Sachin Datta, Moitra's counsel submitted that his client is seeking relief only from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in the plea.During the hearing, Dubey's counsel argued that Moitra had given an interview where she admitted that she gave her parliamentary login ID and password to businessman Darshan Hiranandani thus committing perjury by claiming otherwise in her plea. A media outlet submitted that the MP should amend her suit dropping the names against them as the case is not against the media. Accordingly, Moitra's counsel was asked by the court to amend the memo of parties while posting the matter for further hearing on December 5. It was reported that in his CBI complaint, Dehadrai had alleged that Moitra was raising questions in Parliament ‘on behalf of’ businessman Darshan Hiranandani and “specifically targeting” Gautam Adani.BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had kickstarted a political storm following the allegations against Moitra and he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against her for allegedly taking bribes to raise questions in the House.Following this, the TMC leader sent a legal notice in the matter and approached the high court to take down the allegations levelled against her.Hiranandani Group had dismissed the allegations, saying they have “no merit”. “We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.Adani Group, meanwhile, in a statement expressed “shock” at Dehadrai's complaint, which is claiming to be with the CBI in the form of a “sworn affidavit” bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy”. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });