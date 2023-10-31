Change in weather pattern cause of worry in Himalayas  

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Climate change in Uttarakhand has become a significant concern for scientists, primarily due to shifting weather patterns and rising temperatures. These changes are causing the rapid melting of glaciers in the region, leading to an expansion of Bhilangana Lake.

To address this issue, scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are diligently monitoring the lake round the clock. They are utilising satellite technology to gather information and pre-empt any unforeseen developments that may arise in the future.

Dr Kalachand Sain, the director of the Wada Institute, said that the Moraine dam, composed of debris left behind by moving glaciers, poses a constant threat to the lake. To ensure its safety, researchers are also examining other aspects of the lake.

Dr Sain emphasised the need for constant vigilance, as an increase in the lake’s water volume could jeopardise the stability of the moraine wall. Given the challenging terrain of the region, satellite monitoring has proven to be the most practical solution.

Recent climatic shifts have amplified concerns about Bhilangana Lake. Scientists foresee a 0.5-degree temperature rise in the next decade, which will further accelerate glacier melting. Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region boasts around a thousand glaciers and numerous lakes nestled within them. Monitoring these lakes is crucial, as a similar situation in 2013 resulted in a catastrophic breach of the Chaurabari glacier lake in Kedarghati. The expanding size of Bhilangana Lake is indeed a cause for worry, according to the scientists.

In their research at the Wadia Institute, scientists have uncovered alarming statistics. Himalayan glaciers have been vanishing at a rate 65 percent faster since 2010 than in the previous decade. This accelerated loss of ice cover is primarily attributed to global warming. Furthermore, the reduction in ice cover is expected to have severe consequences, particularly regarding the availability of freshwater for downstream communities.

In summary, the impact of climate change on Uttarakhand is a matter of grave concern for scientists. The rapid melting of glaciers, exemplified by the expansion of Bhilangana Lake, is a worrying trend. The Wadia Institute’s continuous monitoring, facilitated by satellite technology, is essential to mitigate potential disasters. The urgent need for such vigilance is underscored by the escalating rate of glacier disappearance and its repercussions on freshwater resources.

U’khand lake

Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region boasts around a thousand glaciers and numerous lakes nestled within them. Monitoring these lakes is crucial, as a similar situation in 2013 resulted in a catastrophic breach of the Chaurabari glacier lake in Kedarghati. The expanding size of Bhilangana Lake is indeed a cause for worry, according to the scientists. In their research at the Wadia Institute, scientists have uncovered alarming statistics.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: Climate change in Uttarakhand has become a significant concern for scientists, primarily due to shifting weather patterns and rising temperatures. These changes are causing the rapid melting of glaciers in the region, leading to an expansion of Bhilangana Lake. To address this issue, scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology are diligently monitoring the lake round the clock. They are utilising satellite technology to gather information and pre-empt any unforeseen developments that may arise in the future. Dr Kalachand Sain, the director of the Wada Institute, said that the Moraine dam, composed of debris left behind by moving glaciers, poses a constant threat to the lake. To ensure its safety, researchers are also examining other aspects of the lake. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Sain emphasised the need for constant vigilance, as an increase in the lake’s water volume could jeopardise the stability of the moraine wall. Given the challenging terrain of the region, satellite monitoring has proven to be the most practical solution. Recent climatic shifts have amplified concerns about Bhilangana Lake. Scientists foresee a 0.5-degree temperature rise in the next decade, which will further accelerate glacier melting. Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region boasts around a thousand glaciers and numerous lakes nestled within them. Monitoring these lakes is crucial, as a similar situation in 2013 resulted in a catastrophic breach of the Chaurabari glacier lake in Kedarghati. The expanding size of Bhilangana Lake is indeed a cause for worry, according to the scientists. In their research at the Wadia Institute, scientists have uncovered alarming statistics. Himalayan glaciers have been vanishing at a rate 65 percent faster since 2010 than in the previous decade. This accelerated loss of ice cover is primarily attributed to global warming. Furthermore, the reduction in ice cover is expected to have severe consequences, particularly regarding the availability of freshwater for downstream communities. In summary, the impact of climate change on Uttarakhand is a matter of grave concern for scientists. The rapid melting of glaciers, exemplified by the expansion of Bhilangana Lake, is a worrying trend. The Wadia Institute’s continuous monitoring, facilitated by satellite technology, is essential to mitigate potential disasters. The urgent need for such vigilance is underscored by the escalating rate of glacier disappearance and its repercussions on freshwater resources. U’khand lake Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region boasts around a thousand glaciers and numerous lakes nestled within them. Monitoring these lakes is crucial, as a similar situation in 2013 resulted in a catastrophic breach of the Chaurabari glacier lake in Kedarghati. The expanding size of Bhilangana Lake is indeed a cause for worry, according to the scientists. In their research at the Wadia Institute, scientists have uncovered alarming statistics. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp