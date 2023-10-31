Covid survivors advised against hard labour

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in heart attacks among the young, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that those who have suffered from severe Covid-19 infections should not exert themselves too much while doing exercise and should stay away from hard labour for some time.

His remarks came as several deaths due to heart issues were reported in Gujarat recently during the garba events that marked the Navratri festivities. Those who died of heart attacks included a class 12 student. Mandaviya said the Indian Council of Medical Research had done a detailed study on the subject and advised that those who had recovered from severe Covid-19 infections should not exert themselves.

“The ICMR has done a detailed study recently. It recommended that those who had severe Covid should desist from extra labour; that they should stay away from continuous labour, uphill running, exercise, etc., for a specified short period, meaning a year or two, so that heart attacks can be prevented,” Mandaviya said on the sidelines of an event in Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

The deaths due to heart attacks in Gujarat have prompted the state health minister Rushikesh Patel to hold a meeting with medical experts, including cardiologists. He has also asked experts to collect data on the deaths to find out causes and remedies.

A study by LocalCircles has also said that more young people are experiencing brain stroke, cardiac arrest, and heart attacks in India since the Covid-19 outbreak.The survey, which was first reported by this paper, confirmed that there had been a 21 per cent increase in people who have had one or more of their close contacts experience brain stroke, cardiac arrest, heart attack and cancer acceleration in the past year.

The survey, which surveyed over 11,000 people in 322 districts in India, said that 72 per cent reported one or more individuals in their close social network – extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues – experiencing medical conditions like brain stroke, cardiac arrest, heart attack and cancer acceleration in the last three-and-a-half-years post March 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in India.

The survey also found that the percentage of citizens with such cases amongst their close contacts increased by 21% from October 2022 to October 2023. Another ICMR study, which mapped patients from 31 hospitals across India between September 2020 and October 2022, said that those who died within 90 days of discharge required intensive care. It also said that most deaths were due to heart failure or myocardial infarction.

