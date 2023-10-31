ED raids Punjab AAP MLA; other locations in drugs probe case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel.

The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, in Mohali are also being covered, they said.

The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is understood to be based on an FIR of the Punjab Police related to a narcotics and drugs trafficking case.

The MLA recently was in the news after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take 'strict action' against the legislator's real estate company whose two projects allegedly violated environmental norms.

The two projects in Mohali are being developed by Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), which is owned by Singh.

