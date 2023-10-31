Home Nation

Family reaches ED office with property documents

The family members of Mallick were asked to furnish documents related to their assets as the investigators found suspicious transactions while following the footprint of money-trail in the ration scam

Published: 31st October 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotipriya Mallick.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Family members of arrested Trinamool Congress minister Jyotipriya Mallick queued up at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with documents related to the details of their movable and immovable assets on Monday, on the second consecutive day. Mallick’s daughter Priyadarshini and elder brother Debapriya turned up at the office of the central agency, which arrested the trusted lieutenant of chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an alleged ration scam, on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Sources in the ED said the family members of Mallick were asked to furnish documents related to their assets as the investigators found suspicious transactions while following the footprint of money-trail in the ration scam.

“Bank accounts and assets of Mallick family are under our scanner as we are probing into money laundering aspect in the ration scam case. We are investigating the origin of money deposited in the accounts of the minister’s relatives,” said an ED officer. Refusing to disclose the documents that he has given to ED, Mallick’s brother Debapriya said, “It is the investigating agency which knows everything.”

