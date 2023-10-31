Global acclaim, development across India a result of stable government: Modi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Laying the foundation stones for several development projects in Mehsana district of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the development taking place in the country and the praise it is garnering across the world is “due to a stable government” elected by the people.

“At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India’s praise in the world [for development] is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country,” Modi asserted while addressing a public rally in Kheralu.

The prime minister, who is on a two-visit to his home state Gujarat, laid the foundation stones for a slew of development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore in Kheralu of Mehsana on Monday, the first-day. “We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another,” Modi said. He said people are well aware that “big development projects and courageous decisions” being taken by the government in the last several years are behind the “rapid growth of Gujarat”.

The prime minister further said that the people of Gujarat have already “witnessed the development work” that the rest of the country is experiencing today. “And you know your Narendra bhai, you see me as your own Narendra bhai rather than the prime minister. Whatever resolution Modi takes, he fulfills it,” Modi asserted. Mentioning the initiatives taken up by Gujarat, the prime minister stated that the state processes 90 per cent of the country’s Isabgol, giving it a distinct identity, besides potatoes, carrots, mango, amla, pomegranate, guava, and lemon as now developing agricultural produce.

Modi underscored the “supply of tap water to every home” and the Gujarat water conservation project, which took the form of the country’s Jal Jeevan Mission. Highlighting Gujarat tourism, he mentioned the world-famous Kutch Rann Utsav –a winter carnival festival–and a visit to Dhordo village of Kutch which was recently recognised as the best tourist village in the world.

“Centre has developed many places in Gujarat under the heritage circuit project at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore”, Modi said giving the example of Rani Ki Bav [stepwell] which witnesses a footfall of more than 3 lakh tourists every year. “An unprecedented work of linking our heritage with development is being taken in the country today. These will further strengthen our resolve to build a developed India,” Modi added.

