INTERVIEW | Ram temple construction a national job: Nripendra Misra

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

For Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and now chairman of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, his present responsibility feels like a “divine grace.” In an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Misra dwells on various facets of the temple construction at Ayodhya. Excerpts:

You held very high-profile roles in India’s administrative dispensation, whether as TRAI chief or in the PMO in 2014-19. Now you are in charge of the Ayodhya temple construction. How do you rank them in terms of significance?

I had opted for a career in the IAS, where I charted a certain trajectory. At one point, I was the private secretary to Mulayam Singh Yadav and when Kalyan Singh came to power, I continued in the same capacity with him also. After having held the chairmanship of TRAI, there was a gap.

Then I was called back to serve as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These were defined positions with defined responsibilities. I was then made the chairman of the temple construction committee, a position created after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya. From agitation to construction, I’ve witnessed it all. The nature of this work is not just national; its impact is supposed to be felt by every citizen of the country and abroad. The task was very complicated for me initially. I was to deal with different interest groups. The people who were responsible for bringing the matter to this stage are now members of the trust.

In Ayodhya, local residents too were to be heard. The people were demanding that the temple should have a lifespan of 1,000 years. There were technological and engineering issues. I believe my role in completing the temple construction is divine as well as historic.

You were trained as a civil servant. How did you manage your present assignment, given your background? Did you find any contradiction?

I don’t think a country can develop independent of its culture, religions and faith. As citizens, we must have a certain conduct and ethics. The moral directions or ethical values flow from religious beliefs. I grew up in an atmosphere where my family had a certain way of worshipping. We have some scriptures. God tells us to be honest and be committed to our nation. The nation comes first. These things come from the scriptures. I never felt any conflict between my personal beliefs, faith, and my job. I think if you’re religious, you will certainly value human life. I believe that caste and religion are not considered factors in conducting our relationship socially. Inclusivity is necessary for development— including social development. There was no conflict when I accepted this job.

Did PM Modi ever make any suggestion to you for the temple construction?

Yes, whenever I met him, his first question was naturally about my job and the second about how the proposed museum has been coming up in Ayodhya. He always made inquiries about the construction. He heard everything and suggested many things which he thought would be worthy of incorporating into the temple. However, his guidance never came as interference in temple construction. He talked about the foundation of the temple. He remained concerned sometimes in terms of cost and in terms of the time being taken in the construction. There was a stage when he wanted the temple design to be determined in a manner acceptable to all. He wanted everyone coming from across the country to see their faiths radiating from the temples dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Nishad, Ahilya and Sabari who contributed to drawing the ethics of life while Ram was in exile. He was keen on the use of new technology. One of them, adopted in the temple, will ensure that the sun’s rays fall on the forehead of the idol of Lord Ram on Ramnavami.

Were foreign donations also accepted for the temple construction?

No foreign donations are accepted as such. An SBI account was opened to receive donations from NRIs. They (NRIs) were a bit agitated as to why they were not being allowed to contribute. We don’t receive donations from the government or foreign people. The temple is being built with people’s donations.

The temple is going to open in January next year. Once the temple is open, how are you planning to develop infrastructure to meet the inflow of devotees?

I think a mobile population of 2.5 lakh will be visiting Ayodhya daily after the temple is open. All civic amenities will require strengthening and modernisation. It is being done by the state government and other authorities. The railway station has been completely rebuilt and the airport is likely to be inaugurated this November. Almost all requirements and infrastructure needs are being addressed. At present, my challenge is ensuring the safety of devotees while continuing with the temple construction work.

How many old heritage structures in Ayodhya are likely to be retained when the temple is complete?

I am told that departments responsible for the maintenance and conservation of heritage structures are working keenly on their upkeep. Local people too are sensitive towards the heritage. The beauty of Ayodhya will not be disturbed while carrying out development.

How are the banks of the Sarayu being developed in this re-imagined ‘holy’ city?

There is a big plan for the development of the river bank. There is also a proposal for starting a cruise service. Ayodhya has to be developed while retaining its heritage and grandeur, it has to be modernised with all amenities.

Can you specify some of the special features that are being put in place?

We have tested the stability of the construction in a manner that it can withstand the worst earthquake. There will be murals projecting the messages of Lord Ram. The Ramkatha murals will be on the temple’s lower plinth. Around 18,000 religious figures have been carved in the temple. While about Rs 700 crore is being spent on the overall construction, over Rs 900 core was set aside for the outer perimeter. There will be a single idol of Ram Lalla installed in the temple sanctum.

It is said that many Muslim families are happy setting up their shops in and around the temple area.

Yes, they are happy. There is complete communal harmony in Ayodhya. I have interacted with them and they are working for the development of the area.

In Ayodhya, local residents too were to be heard. The people were demanding that the temple should have a lifespan of 1,000 years. There were technological and engineering issues. I believe my role in completing the temple construction is divine as well as historic. You were trained as a civil servant. 