Jharkhand gets its longest bridge in Dumka

The 2.3-km-long bridge built at a cost of Rs 200 crore would be a great relief for the people living in 60 villages falling under three blocks of the district.

Published: 31st October 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 12:12 PM

Image of the bridge over the Mayurakshi River in Dumka

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated Jharkhand’s longest bridge over the Mayurakshi River in Dumka constructed at a total cost of Rs 198.11 crore.

According to officials, the 2.3-km-long bridge built at a cost of Rs 200 crore would be a great relief for the people living in 60 villages falling under three blocks of the district and will reduce the distance between
Makrampur and the district headquarters by 15 km from 30 km.

Notably, the structure of this bridge has been designed in such a way that the width of the bridge is 16 meters but in the middle, its width expands up to 30 meters. In the middle of the bridge, a parking zone and selfie point has also been created.

The bridge is also expected to give a boost to economic and tourism aspects of the region.

“A large population of Makrampur, Kalabagan, Kolarkonda, Asanpani, Dharampur, Sindurpur, Chuapani, Sagarbari, Rajpada of Masalia and Ranishwar blocks were re-established with the main city of Dumka,” said CM Soren. The construction of the bridge will also create an alternative route to connect Dumka with West Bengal, he added.

In addition to that the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation of 22 road projects worth around Rs 336 crore in Dumka.

