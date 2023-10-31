Jharkhand likely to adopt Tamil Nadu model to prevent human trafficking

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To check rampant incidents of human trafficking in the state, Jharkhand government is likely to adopt Tamil Nadu (TN) model very soon. According to data available with the state government out of the 656 cases registered with different police stations in Jharkhand between January 2017 and December 2022, 1,574 people have fallen victims of human trafficking.

In such a situation, Jharkhand government is mulling on adopting Tamil Nadu model as a permanent solution to this problem. There is an Act in Tamil Nadu – The Tamil Nadu Manual Works Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Works Act 1982, under which, 68 types of manual labors have been defined including domestic work.

There is a provision in this Act to register manual workers along with domestic workers and also mentions setting up a welfare board for workers and also act talks about the rights of workers. According to Director General (CID) Anurag Gupta, the idea was floated recently during a review meeting in connection with human trafficking chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“A meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren was held recently in which an idea was floated to adopt the Tamil Nadu model to curb human trafficking in Jharkhand under which a welfare board will be created and registration of migrant labourers will be done at the Panchayat level so that proper monitoring of the movement of the migrating labourers could be done on regular basis,” said Gupta.

A complete data base of registered migrant labourers will be prepared enabling the state government to have village-wise data on how many members of each family work outside the state, he added. Gupta, however, cleared that as of now, only idea has been floated and a final decision will be taken at the government level. “The Chief Minister is quite concerned about the increasing incidents of human trafficking in the state and hence he had called a meeting to discuss how the menace could be stopped in the state,” said the DG (CID).

