Home Nation

NE monsoon rainfall over core region of south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in the years with El Nino and Positive Indian Ocean Dipole, Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas get less rainfall in the month of October.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

rainfall

Motorists wade through stagnated rain water at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of south India in October this year was the sixth lowest since 1901, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

It also said that data from 1980 to 2022 shows "there is a tendency of delay" in the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas.

"Northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of the south peninsula (comprising five subdivisions of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, south interior Karnataka and Kerala) in October was the sixth lowest since 1901," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

He said in the years with El Nino and Positive Indian Ocean Dipole, Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas get less rainfall in the month of October.

El Nino conditions -- warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America -- are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

Indian Ocean Dipole is defined as the difference in the sea surface temperatures between the western parts of the Indian Ocean near Africa and the eastern parts of the ocean near Indonesia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
south india rainfall northeast monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp