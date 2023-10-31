Procrastination by Tamang govt to bursting of glacial lake led to loss of lives in Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia

By PTI

GANGTOK: Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia alleged that the delayed action by the Prem Singh Tamang government to the bursting of Lhonak glacial lake and flash flood which resulted in the loss of many lives in the Himalayan state.

The glacial Lhonak lake had burst discharging a huge quantity of water that swelled the Teesta river triggering flash floods in the river basin area spread over four Sikkim districts claiming 42 lives, including 15 army personnel, while 77 others went missing and 30 others sustained injuries.

"Many lives could have been saved had Tamang and his government responded in time with preventive measures following the bursting of the glacial lake on October 3 night," he told reporters here on Monday.

Bhutia, a native of South Sikkim, alleged that Tamang had made contradictory statements about the glacier bursting and the response of the state government.

He also slammed the state government for not paying heed to the warnings by various researchers and organizations about the possibility of glacial lake implosions due to climate change and its threat to the people and the state.

Bhutia said that he was not trying to politicise the natural disaster or trying to take mileage out of it but was expressing his views in his capacity as a concerned citizen and a son of the soil.

The flash floods also destroyed road infrastructure and communication networks in Sikkim.

