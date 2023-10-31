Home Nation

Railway faults Rayagada train driver, assistant

This is the third major accident in recent months after those at Balasore (Odisha) and Raghunathpur (Bihar).

Published: 31st October 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

AP train accident: Toll rises to 13 while 50 injured, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site

Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The driver and the assistant driver of the ill-fated Rayagada passenger train were prima-facie responsible for the Sunday evening accident in Andhra Pradesh, the initial probe by the Indian Railways has found. The driver of the train was killed in the mishap. 

A senior railway official said the Rayagada passenger train overshot two defective signals at danger marks and hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind, killing 13 passengers and injuring dozens of others. This is the third major accident in recent months after those at Balasore (Odisha) and Raghunathpur (Bihar).

Following the accident, the railways formed a team of seven experts to conduct a prime-facie probe into the accident. After careful observation and analysis of technical sequences at the accident site, statements of officials and data loggers, the report found the driver and his assistant of Rayagada train overshot the signals.

Ignoring defective auto signal is a violation of railways’ safety norms; trains passing through the line should have stopped for two minutes at the defective auto signals before proceeding at slow speed. The Rayagada passenger train didn’t follow this norm, which led to the collision, the report said. 

Erring staff to face action
Rail ministry is mulling action against staff flouting safety norms. In past five years, 211 cases of signal overshoots and 150 train derailments were reported

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways mishap Rayagada passenger train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp