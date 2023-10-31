Home Nation

Road crash in Uttar Pradesh leaves five dead

The accident took place on Monday night when the five belonging to Balapur Gautiya village were on their way to attend a feast, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said.

Published: 31st October 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP))

By PTI

HARDOI: Five people, including a child, were killed when a car rammed into a tree near Khamaria bridge here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the five belonging to Balapur Gautiya village were on their way to attend a feast, Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies were taken out by cutting the vehicle and sent for postmortem.

The SP said the deceased have been identified as Rajaram (50), Hoshiar (55), Mukesh (35), his son Ballu (4) and Manoj (28).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Khamaria bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp