SC defers Senthil Balaji’s plea to Nov 6

Dismissing his bail application, the HC said the court cannot grant bail given his present health conditions.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi  of the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of minister Senthil Balaji’s bail plea on medical grounds to November 6 at a joint request of the parties. Balaji was knocking the doors of the SC after the Madras HC refused to release him on medical bail on October 19.

Dismissing his bail application, the HC said the court cannot grant bail given his present health conditions. He had sought the bail on medical grounds citing post-surgery difficulties and lack of facilities at hospital in Puzhal prison.

