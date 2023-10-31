Travel trade sector urges PM Modi to repatriate eight naval veterans to India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the travel trade sector have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to prioritize repatriation of eight naval veterans who have been under Qatari custody for over 14 months now.

India is significant for Qatar in terms of airline connectivity, passenger traffic, and onward connectivity.

" Travel ties between India and Qatar are very well established. Eight Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Cochin, and Bangalore) have daily flights g to Qatar. We have written to PM that like he helped in flying back stranded students from Ukraine and Indians stuck in Sudan and recently those who wanted to fly back from Israel, he should urge the Qatari authorities to repatriate our naval veterans,’’ said Subash Goyal, President of Confederation of Tourism professionals.

There are more than 40 daily flights (to and fro) between India and Qatar by three airlines which include IndiGo, Air India, and Qatar Airways. Nearly 20 percent of this traffic flies Qatar Airways. If the row isn’t settled those within the travel trade indicate that it could influence traffic flow and air services on this sector.

"It is estimated that nearly 2.8 million passengers fly between India and Qatar annually and Indians often travel beyond Doha on Qatar Airways. We have been promoting travel on Qatar Airways, but if the ongoing issue isn’t settled in India’s favor – it could have an impact,’’ said a member of a leading travel organization in India.

There are over 7 Lahks Indians working in Qatar and the death sentence that has been announced for the eight naval veterans will be a deterrent for them and could also urge the Indian authorities to reconsider their travel, trade, and diplomatic ties, said a source.

It may be recalled that the eight naval veterans were taken into custody by Qatar’s interior ministry on August 30, 2022. There has been no statement issued by the Qatari government on why these men were imprisoned, what the charges were against them, and what led to the announcement of the death penalty.

Families of the naval veterans met with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar on Monday and were assured of all support for their repatriation.

Families have also urged PM Modi to intervene which they feel could lead to the repatriation of these eight naval veterans.

