1995 double murder case: Former MP Prabhunath Singh gets life imprisonment

The case involved the killing of two people on the day of polling for assembly elections in Chapra in Bihar's Saran district in March 1995.

Prabhunath Singh

Former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh to life imprisonment in a 1995 double murder case.

On August 18, a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul convicted Singh while overturning the orders of the trial court and the Patna High Court acquitted him in the case.

After hearing submissions on the quantum of sentence, the bench, also comprising Justices AS Oka and Vikram Nath, awarded life terms to the convict.

The bench said a detailed order will be uploaded.

The case involved the killing of two people on the day of polling for assembly elections in Chapra in Bihar's Saran district in March 1995.

The apex court, while convicting Singh, a multiple-term former MP from Bihar's Maharajganj, had observed there was not even an iota of doubt that Singh was instrumental in making all possible efforts to "wipe out" the evidence against him.

