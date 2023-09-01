Bhopal Diary: It’s Mama vs Chacha vs Dada as polls draw close

Anuraag Singh By

It’s Mama vs Chacha vs Dada as polls draw close

As polls draw close, politicians are using new nicknames for themselves to attract voters. While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is already famous among children as Mama (maternal uncle), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently alluded to himself as Chacha. At an AAP rally in Satna district recently, Kejriwal, while accusing Mama (the MP CM) of cheating nieces and nephews, said it’s the time to trust your Chacha (referring to himself) now. Just a day later, senior state Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta posted on social media, “Mama is a thug, while Chacha is a lootera (robber). Only Dada (Kamal Nath) can save your future and roots.”

Video gives BJP ammo to alleged rift in MP Congress

A Sunderkand Path and Yajna organized at the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal recently, over CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statements about Hanuman temple and statue built by state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara, has actually helped the ruling BJP in portraying that the media wing of the state Congress a divided lot. BJP spokespersons, including Narendra Saluja and Shivam Shukla (both were earlier with the Congress) posted on X, a short video of two state Congress spokesperson indulging in heated argument in the mid of religious event.

Journalist sparks row over Chandrayaan-3 post

A young woman journalist Kshama Tripathi, who joined the BJP recently in Bhopal, landed in controversy immediately after beginning her political innings on August 24. Tripathi, had made a facebook post on August 23, just a few hours after Chandrayan-3’s historical landing on the moon. In the somewhat funny post, Tripathi had mentioned about 10,000 tonnes of water found on the moon and that the discovered water’s would taste like the water offered to moon by women on the Karwa Chauth. Just a few hours after Tripathi joined the BJP, state Cong spokesperson Abbas Hafeez, said it belittling the religious faith of the Hindu women.

