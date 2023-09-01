Bihar to bar private coaching centres from holding classes in school hours

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government is set to issue new regulatory guidelines for private coaching institutes in the state. For the purpose, a draft has been prepared by the state education department, which will be sent for approval by the cabinet in its next meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The draft has been uploaded on the official website of the state education department seeking suggestions from people. The people have been asked to send their opinion on the draft in a week’s time after which it will be sent for cabinet’s nod for implementation of the regulatory guidelines for private coaching institutes.

Once the draft gets cabinet seal, it will be implemented in the state. Under the new regulatory guidelines, the private coaching institutes will not run coaching classes during school hours (e.i 9 am to 4pm).

The violation of the regulatory guidelines will invite disciplinary action, including cancellation of their registration.

Under the new provisions, every coaching institute in the state has to register with the district administration concerned. The district magistrate will form a registration committee under his/her jurisdiction which will take a final decision on the applications submitted by the coaching institutes for registration.

The registration committee will look after all aspects, including infrastructure, basic facilities for students and other necessary amenities of particular coaching institutes. The registration department will accord registration to the coaching institutes on the basis of report of the registration committee.

Authoritative sources in the state education department said that the coaching institutes will have to submit their applications within 30 days from the date of regulatory guidelines implemented in the state. Besides, regulatory guidelines have made provisions for lodging of complaints by students as well.

As per the provisions, students can approach sub-divisional officers (SDOs) of the area concerned to lodge their complains against coaching institutes. The education department may cancel the license/registration of the coaching institutes after two-three complaints against them. If the department imposed any fine, the owners of the coaching institutes have to deposit the amount in six months.

New guidelines

Private coaching institutes will not run classes during school hours (9 am to 4pm)

The institutes will have to register with district administration concerned

Committee to look after infrastructure and basic facilities for students

Guidelines made for lodging of complaints by students as well

