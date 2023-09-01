Countdown for the launch of India's solar mission commences: ISRO

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: The countdown for the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV, commenced here on Friday, ISRO said.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commended today at 12:10 Hrs.



The launch can be watched LIVE

on ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

Facebook https://t.co/zugXQAYy1y

YouTube… — ISRO (@isro) September 1, 2023

The Sun Observatory mission is all set to be launched from this spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

"PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023," has started, ISRO said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown commenced at 12:10 pm, it added.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had earlier said the mission would take 125 days to reach the exact radius.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The preparations for the launch are progressing.



The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed.



Images and Media Registration Link https://t.co/V44U6X2L76 #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/jRqdo9E6oM — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

Aditya-L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

ALSO READ:

Mission to sun, Aditya-L1 spacecraft to lift-off tomorrow

Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must as they affect geomagnetic field, says IIA scientist

SRIHARIKOTA: The countdown for the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV, commenced here on Friday, ISRO said. PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The 23-hour 40-minute countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commended today at 12:10 Hrs. The launch can be watched LIVE on ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL Facebook https://t.co/zugXQAYy1y YouTube… — ISRO (@isro) September 1, 2023 The Sun Observatory mission is all set to be launched from this spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023," has started, ISRO said in an update on X, formerly Twitter. The 23-hour 40-minute countdown commenced at 12:10 pm, it added. ISRO Chairman S Somanath had earlier said the mission would take 125 days to reach the exact radius. PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed. Images and Media Registration Link https://t.co/V44U6X2L76 #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/jRqdo9E6oM — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023 Aditya-L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. ALSO READ: Mission to sun, Aditya-L1 spacecraft to lift-off tomorrow Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must as they affect geomagnetic field, says IIA scientist