Home Nation

Countdown for the launch of India's solar mission commences: ISRO

The Sun Observatory mission is all set to be launched from this spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

Published: 01st September 2023 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Aditya L1

The preparations for the launch of Aditya L1 (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: The countdown for the launch of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV, commenced here on Friday, ISRO said.

The Sun Observatory mission is all set to be launched from this spaceport at 11.50 am on Saturday and comes close on the heels of India's successful moon expedition, Chandrayaan-3.

"PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023," has started, ISRO said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown commenced at 12:10 pm, it added.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had earlier said the mission would take 125 days to reach the exact radius.

Aditya-L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

ALSO READ:

Mission to sun, Aditya-L1 spacecraft to lift-off tomorrow

Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must as they affect geomagnetic field, says IIA scientist

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO India's solar mission Aditya L1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp