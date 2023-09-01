Indian Navy''s stealth frigate Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday.

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar being welcomed by Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, and… pic.twitter.com/CgNGtxJJx4 — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) September 1, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony.

He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday. Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar being welcomed by Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, and… pic.twitter.com/CgNGtxJJx4 — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) September 1, 2023 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai. Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.