Madhya Pradesh: Video of woman dragged and thrashed by men goes viral, three held 

Gopalganj Police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

Published: 01st September 2023 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Online Desk

A disturbing video of a woman being dragged and kicked by men in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral.

The latest reports on the incident reveal that the woman has mental health issues.

The woman was dragged, beaten with sticks, and kicked in the face even as her five-month-old infant lay on the ground nearby, the video showed, PTI reported.

The video posted by the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party on platform X claimed that the woman bought milk for her infant and forgot to pay the money, over which the shopkeeper started abusing and assaulting her.

Gopalganj Police have arrested three persons Praveen Raikwar (26), Vicky Yadav (20) and Rakesh Prajapathi (40) in connection with the incident.

