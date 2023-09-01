Rajasthan says judiciary corrupt, draws flak

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Some comments by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the state of the Indian judicial system have ignited a fierce debate in the state. During his interaction with mediapersons in Jaipur, Gehlot said he believes that “corruption is rampant” in judiciary and alleged that “there are instances where lawyers draft judgments that are then read out by judges.”

These remarks elicited significant political backlash, with the BJP accusing the chief minister of undermining the constitutional structure and the judiciary. CP Joshi, BJP state president, responded strongly to Gehlot’s statements, interpreting them as indicators of Gehlot’s frustration and disappointment.

“A person in a constitutional role openly criticising the judiciary displays a lack of faith not only in the Constitution but also in the nation’s judicial framework. This instance underscores his failure to effectively manage law and order in the state. Criticising the Constitution while occupying a constitutional position raises serious questions about his stance,” he said.

The legal community in the state has mobilised against the chief minister. Former vice-president of the Bar Council of Rajasthan Yogendra Singh Tanwar has penned a formal complaint letter to the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. “Gehlot’s public allegations of widespread corruption within the judiciary have dealt a severe blow to its reputation. Such derogatory statements not only tarnish the judiciary’s image but also disrupt the smooth functioning of the legal system,” Tanwar stated

He urged the Chief Justice to treat the letter as a criminal complaint and investigate the matter. Gehlot voiced concerns about the prevalence of corruption in the judiciary. “There are instances where lawyers draft judgments that are then read out by judges. What is happening within the judiciary? This issue plagues both lower and upper levels of the system, and it demands national contemplation,” he said.

Furthermore, Gehlot referenced allegations made by BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, asserting their validity. “Information has come to light indicating substantial corruption during Arjun Ram Meghwal’s tenure as an IAS officer, which has been suppressed. Legal proceedings have been initiated to halt these claims,” Gehlot said.

The CM’s remarks have not only led to a political fracas but have also galvanised discussions around the state of the judiciary and its integrity. As the controversy unfolds, both political and legal circles are engaging in impassioned debates regarding the implications of Gehlot’s assertions.

