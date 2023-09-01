Told Karnataka to give Tamil Nadu 5K cusecs: CWMA to SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMIDST the controversy regarding sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has informed the Supreme Court that the Authority in its 23rd meeting has directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu for the next 15 days from August 29.

Putting forth Karnataka’s stand regarding release of water, CWMA in its affidavit has also said the state government has fulfilled CWMA’s direction to release 10,000 cusecs of water from KRS and Kabini reservoirs to be realised at Biligundlu starting from August 12.

The affidavit has been filed in compliance of top court’s August 25 order passed while considering TN government’s plea of directing Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water. Directing CWMA to submit a report on the status of discharge of water by Karnataka to TN by September 1, a bench led by Justices BR Gavai had said, “Authorities consist of experts. We don’t have that expertise. How can we pass an order? All of you in one chorus are saying that it is not being complied while Mr Divan is saying that it is being complied with.”

TN government, apart from release of water, had alleged Karnataka government did not comply with its order of releasing 10,000 cusecs of water. Highlighting the efforts undertaken by TN government to get its due of water from Karnataka, the plea states that Karnataka is bound to release the water as per the orders passed by the top court. “14.913 lakh acres are dependent on Mettur reservoir for irrigation, which in turn depends on the flows realized at Biligundlu, based on the flows released by Karnataka from KRS and Kabini reservoirs, which gets major portion of inflows during South West Monsoon.

During this monsoon period, both kuruvai and samba crops are sown and transplanted in the Cauvery Delta. Hence, the release of water from Mettur during South West Monsoon is crucial. About 4 million farmers and about 10 million labourers both directly and indirectly depend on Mettur water for their livelihood,” the affidavit said.

K’taka farmers begin indefinite stir at KRS

Mysuru: With Karantaka releasing water to Tamil Nadu complying with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), protests have erupted in the Cauvery heartland in Karnataka. The farmers took to the streets against the release of 5,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring district across Mandya and also started an indefinite stir at the KRS reservoir. The farmers also staged ‘shirtless’ protests raising slogans against CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy



