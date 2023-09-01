Woman jumps off building with one-year-old son in Maharashtra; both dead 

By PTI

THANE: A woman allegedly jumped to death along with her one-year-old son from a high-rise in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The incident was a fallout of a quarrel between the 26-year-old woman with her husband over a family matter, they said.

The victim, Priyanka Mohite, resided with her husband and their toddler son in a building located on the Ghodbunder Road, inspector (crime) Y S Awhad of Kasarvadavali police station said.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 30, the woman wanted to go to her sister's place. But her husband advised her not to travel with their child. This resulted in a heated argument between the couple, he said.

As a result of the discord between them, she jumped to death along with their son from the balcony of their flat around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, he added.

On hearing the sound, other residents of the building came out. They saw the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Their bodies were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

The police did not specify the number of floors in the building and on which floor the victim resided.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

THANE: A woman allegedly jumped to death along with her one-year-old son from a high-rise in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The incident was a fallout of a quarrel between the 26-year-old woman with her husband over a family matter, they said. The victim, Priyanka Mohite, resided with her husband and their toddler son in a building located on the Ghodbunder Road, inspector (crime) Y S Awhad of Kasarvadavali police station said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the day of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 30, the woman wanted to go to her sister's place. But her husband advised her not to travel with their child. This resulted in a heated argument between the couple, he said. As a result of the discord between them, she jumped to death along with their son from the balcony of their flat around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, he added. On hearing the sound, other residents of the building came out. They saw the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead. Their bodies were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered. The police did not specify the number of floors in the building and on which floor the victim resided. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).