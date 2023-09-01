Home Nation

Woman jumps off building with one-year-old son in Maharashtra; both dead 

The victim, Priyanka Mohite, resided with her husband and their toddler son in a building located on the Ghodbunder Road, inspector (crime) Y S Awhad of Kasarvadavali police station said.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A woman allegedly jumped to death along with her one-year-old son from a high-rise in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The incident was a fallout of a quarrel between the 26-year-old woman with her husband over a family matter, they said.

The victim, Priyanka Mohite, resided with her husband and their toddler son in a building located on the Ghodbunder Road, inspector (crime) Y S Awhad of Kasarvadavali police station said.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 30, the woman wanted to go to her sister's place. But her husband advised her not to travel with their child. This resulted in a heated argument between the couple, he said.

As a result of the discord between them, she jumped to death along with their son from the balcony of their flat around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, he added.

On hearing the sound, other residents of the building came out. They saw the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Their bodies were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

The police did not specify the number of floors in the building and on which floor the victim resided.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane suicide case Woman jumps off building with one-year-old son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp