Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Amit Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against state govt; accuses corruption

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday released a ‘charge sheet’ (Aarop Patra) against Congress alleging scams, corruption by the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh. He alleged the Congress government failed to keep the promises the party made to the people and engaged in corrupt practices and atrocities.

Asserting that only BJP can save the state from the menace of frauds, atrocities and misgovernance, he said, “The upcoming polls will make up and shape the future of the state and it is for the people to decide if they want the Baghel government that is involved in massive corruption and scam or the BJP rule that will open the way for development and welfare of the state,” Shah said.

Listing charges against the Congress government, the Union minister alleged that the Baghel government did not prevent the religious conversions and appeasement seen openly in the state owing to vote bank politics.Amid allegations of the state government breaking all records of corruption, Shah issued a cautionary note that those indulged in graft will be taken to task after the BJP forms the government in Chhattisgarh.

Shah, his fifth visit to the state this year, blamed CM Baghel of turning Chhattisgarh as the ‘ATM of Gandhi family’. The Union minister promised that if the BJP is voted to power every household in Chhattisgarh will get clean tap water supply within 2 years.The BJP leader said the need for a ‘double-engine government’ in Chhattisgarh to enhance the growth prospects through better coordination between the state and the centre.

He recollected the achievements of the 15-year rule of Raman Singh, who reformed the PDS scheme and the people called him as ‘Chaur wale baba’. During the earlier BJP rule, Chhattisgarh became education hub, power hub, steel hub, aluminium hub and was on its way to becoming a health hub.

“The Congress government has given a free rein to loot and changed the meaning of district collector who now seem to be collecting the money of corruption. There is a transfer industry operating in the state. Instead of total prohibition (as promised by Congress) there is liquor scam of `2,161 crore, which is just a tip of iceberg,” he said.

‘Did not stop religious conversion’

