Cauvery row: Supreme Court to hear TN plea on September 6

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will consider, on September 6, the Tamil Nadu government’s plea seeking to direct the Karnataka government to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day from its reservoirs.

A bench of justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha, and PK Mishra agreed to consider the plea after the same was mentioned by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Friday.

Tamil Nadu government, appearing through Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, told the bench that the court, although on August 25 had directed for listing the plea on September 1, it was not listed. Urging the court to list the plea on Monday, Rohatgi said, “This is a matter relating to Cauvery water sharing between two states. Please have it on Monday. It was listed today.”

Senior counsel also said that the state was facing a ‘serious deficit’ as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), one month ago, reduced the quantum for release of water by Karnataka government from 15,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs, and then to 5,000 cusecs.

Drawing court’s attention to CWMA’s affidavit stating that Karnataka government was in compliance of its previous orders of releasing 10,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water per day to Tamil Nadu between August 12 and August 26, the Karnataka government, appearing through Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, said that the state has also taken steps to ensure the release of 5,000 cusecs from August 29 for the next 15 days.

Considering submissions by Senior Counsels of both the states, Justice BR Gavai directed for listing the matter on Wednesday (September 6)

