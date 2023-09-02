Clarify, or else will move court on house arrest, says Hurriyat Conference leader

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After serving legal notice to the government on his continued house detention since August 4, 2019, and barring him from offering mandatory Friday congregational prayers, separatist Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has threatened to move the court if the administration does not respond to his legal notice.

Mirwaiz, chairman of the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, has been under house detention since August 4, 2019, a day before Article 370 revocation, at his Nageen residence and has not been allowed to move out.

On August 20, Mirwaiz sent a legal notice to the government seeking his release and warned of challenging it in court if it failed to come up with a positive response.

In the legal notice, Mirwaiz alleged that he had been put under house arrest illegally without serving any

order of detention and security deployed outside his residence are stopping visitors and preventing him

from coming out.

ALSO READ | 'Mirwaiz a free man, not under detention': Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

SRI NAGAR: After serving legal notice to the government on his continued house detention since August 4, 2019, and barring him from offering mandatory Friday congregational prayers, separatist Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has threatened to move the court if the administration does not respond to his legal notice. Mirwaiz, chairman of the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, has been under house detention since August 4, 2019, a day before Article 370 revocation, at his Nageen residence and has not been allowed to move out. On August 20, Mirwaiz sent a legal notice to the government seeking his release and warned of challenging it in court if it failed to come up with a positive response.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the legal notice, Mirwaiz alleged that he had been put under house arrest illegally without serving any order of detention and security deployed outside his residence are stopping visitors and preventing him from coming out. ALSO READ | 'Mirwaiz a free man, not under detention': Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha