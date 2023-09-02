Clarify, or else will move court on house arrest, says Hurriyat Conference leader
On August 20, Mirwaiz had sent a legal notice to the government seeking his release and warned of challenging it in the court if it failed to come up with a positive response.
SRI NAGAR: After serving legal notice to the government on his continued house detention since August 4, 2019, and barring him from offering mandatory Friday congregational prayers, separatist Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has threatened to move the court if the administration does not respond to his legal notice.
Mirwaiz, chairman of the moderate faction of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, has been under house detention since August 4, 2019, a day before Article 370 revocation, at his Nageen residence and has not been allowed to move out.
In the legal notice, Mirwaiz alleged that he had been put under house arrest illegally without serving any
order of detention and security deployed outside his residence are stopping visitors and preventing him
from coming out.
