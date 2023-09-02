J&J confusion: Cricketer Jayasuriya trolled after being mistaken for actor Jayasurya on Facebook

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Jayasurya's criticism of the Kerala government for their failure in paying the paddy farmers in the state has triggered a reaction that has now reached Sri Lankan shores. On Friday, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka's World-Cup winning cricketer, found himself being trolled after his social media handle was mistaken for the actor's.

The ex-cricketer's latest post on the Asia Cup - 'The Sanath show: "Some batsmen are struggling to hit the ball." But Sadira and Charith are hitting the ball in the middle of the bat' has received many comments in Malayalam.

Malayalees supporting the actor and also those supporting the government have commented on this latest post by Sanath Jayasuriya.

While the actor's supporters commented saying "support Jayasurya, Jayasuryakk Oppam, support Jayettan, Jayasurya love', 'waiting for the next movie,' etc, the Left supporters termed it 'Idathupaksham Hridayapaksham', 'Ithvare orupaad aradhichirunnu ini muthal illa', 'idathupakshathe thakarkkan kazhiyum enn thaan vichaarikkanda,' 'Kathanaar njangal bahishkarikkum', 'Lal salaam' and so on.

Many others have expressed their regret at the comments that were in poor taste and the inappropriate behaviour of these fellow-Keralites.

The Jayasurya controversy began following a speech by the actor reminding the ministers P Prasad and P Rajeeve about the issues faced by the paddy farmers on Monday at the Krishikkoppam Kalamassery event.

Jayasurya later told the media that he stood by his statement even after the Left-backed social media handles and the agricultural minister criticised the actor for speaking about the non-payment of dues to paddy farmers.

