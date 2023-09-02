Home Nation

Kids from invalid marriages entitled to parents’ assets: Supreme Court

The court also said that the ruling was only applicable to Hindu joint family properties governed by Hindu Mitakshara law.

Published: 02nd September 2023

Supreme court

Supreme Court (Photo | Express)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that children born out of invalid marriages will have a right to inherit the share of deceased parents in the Hindu joint family property.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, however,  clarified that these children could only claim rights over their parent’s property and not other members who have a right in the Hindu joint family assets, adding that such a right would devolve upon their parents on a notional partition on their death.

Notional partition is not the actual partition as the word notion suggests that is the structure partition that is being decided in mind before the death of the coparcener and is to be employed only to carve out a share from the deceased coparcener, which will be notionally allotted to the Class 1 heirs.

The court also said that the ruling was only applicable to Hindu joint family properties governed by Hindu Mitakshara law. The order came in pleas seeking reference against the two-judge bench’s 2011 judgment in the Revanasiddappa vs. Mallikarjun case, wherein it was ruled that children born out of void/voidable marriages were entitled to inherit their parents’ properties, whether self-acquired or ancestral.

