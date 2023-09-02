Mumbai court sends Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal into ED custody till September 11

By Online Desk

On Saturday, a Mumbai court sent Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal into the Enforcement Directorate's custody till September 11.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on Friday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of 538 crore rupees.

He was taken into custody following the complaint filed by Canara Bank in May against Goyal, his wife and the airline.

The bank alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding.

(with inputs from PTI)

On Saturday, a Mumbai court sent Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal into the Enforcement Directorate's custody till September 11. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on Friday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of 538 crore rupees. He was taken into custody following the complaint filed by Canara Bank in May against Goyal, his wife and the airline. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bank alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding. (with inputs from PTI)