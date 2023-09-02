Home Nation

NCW condemns incident of woman 'paraded naked' in Rajasthan

A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, the National Commission for Women on Saturday condemned the incident. 

Taking to 'X' the NCW said, "NCW vehemently condemns the harrowing incident in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. A woman was molested, stripped, and recorded on video. Despite it happening two days ago, police inaction is unacceptable. @sharmarekha (NCW chairperson) has instructed the state's DGP to promptly arrest the culprits and invoke necessary IPC provisions. We demand a comprehensive report within five days". 

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman's husband, have been detained for their role in this case. 

There are a total of ten accused booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, the DGP said. 

Efforts are underway to arrest the two more accused, DGP Mishra added. 

According to DGP Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the Pratapgarh district.

The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village.

Bharatiya Janata Party President, JP Nadda took to 'X'  and questioned the state government over increasing crimes against women in the state. 

"The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It's no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson", Nadda said. 

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted on X " The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilized society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice". 

