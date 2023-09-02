Patna Diary: RLJD president Kushwaha supports ‘one nation, one election’

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Kushwaha supports ‘one nation, one election’

Former Union minister and RLJD president Upendra Kushwaha has supported ‘one nation one election’ by saying that it will save a lot of the country’s financial resources. He said that elections are being held at one place or another all the time across the country and that the administrative machinery has to bear the burden of conducting elections. A special session of Parliament has been convened and it is expected that a bill will be introduced. A committee has also been constituted under the leadership of former President President Ram Nath Kovind.

Nitish concerned over BJP’s ‘control’ over media

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that the BJP government in the Centre has taken control of the media. He expressed his concern during a press conference organized at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Opposition leaders in Mumbai. Nitish appealed to the media to give adequate coverage to reports, related to the work of the Opposition alliance, ‘INDIA’. In another matter, Nitish’s detractors allege that he is not very liberal when it comes to media freedom. They also said that the situation in Bihar is worse than in other parts of the country.

RJD minister booked for remarks against activist

RJD minister Surendra Yadav has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Krishna Kumari, a district board member of Gaya. Yadav, RJD MLA from Belaganj, used unsavory remarks against Kumari at a function organized on the premises of a government school recently. An FIR was lodged against the state cooperative department minister with Fatehpur Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The seven-term MLA was earlier booked under the POSCO Act.

Kushwaha supports ‘one nation, one election’ Former Union minister and RLJD president Upendra Kushwaha has supported ‘one nation one election’ by saying that it will save a lot of the country’s financial resources. He said that elections are being held at one place or another all the time across the country and that the administrative machinery has to bear the burden of conducting elections. A special session of Parliament has been convened and it is expected that a bill will be introduced. A committee has also been constituted under the leadership of former President President Ram Nath Kovind. Nitish concerned over BJP’s ‘control’ over mediagoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that the BJP government in the Centre has taken control of the media. He expressed his concern during a press conference organized at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Opposition leaders in Mumbai. Nitish appealed to the media to give adequate coverage to reports, related to the work of the Opposition alliance, ‘INDIA’. In another matter, Nitish’s detractors allege that he is not very liberal when it comes to media freedom. They also said that the situation in Bihar is worse than in other parts of the country. RJD minister booked for remarks against activist RJD minister Surendra Yadav has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Krishna Kumari, a district board member of Gaya. Yadav, RJD MLA from Belaganj, used unsavory remarks against Kumari at a function organized on the premises of a government school recently. An FIR was lodged against the state cooperative department minister with Fatehpur Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The seven-term MLA was earlier booked under the POSCO Act.