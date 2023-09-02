Home Nation

Prime Minister Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

ISRO on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3, a few days ago.

Aditya-L1

Aditya-L1, the nation's maiden mission to study the Sun, took off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Saturday.( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists on the successful launch of the country's first solar mission.

"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity," he said on 'X'.

ISRO on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3, a few days ago.

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport, located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1," the prime minister said.

