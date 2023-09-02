Former Rajasthan Chief Minister temple hopping ahead of BJP yatra
No confirmation on former CM joining party’s Parivartan Yatras, Lawyers on one-day strike at Jodhpur bench of high court
JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP’s national vice-president Vasundhara Raje on Friday embarked on ‘Dev Darshan Yatra’, a day before the BJP’s four ‘Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan.
Raje arrived at the Charbhuja temple in Rajsamand in a helicopter. Speaking to the media during her visit, Raje stressed her tradition of seeking divine blessings before undertaking any significant endeavour.
Rumours and discussions within political circles have intensified with Raje’s visit. It is speculated that she may assume a prominent role within the party. Raje spoke about the significance of her visit to the various temples she visited on Friday.
“Shrinathji, Charbhujanathji, and Tripura Sundari are the three temples I visit before commencing any important task. It is only after seeking their blessings that I believe my work will be accomplished.”“The blessings are not only from the gods and goddesses but also from the affection and support of the people. Not only do the priests bestow their blessings, but the workers also stand as a protective shield. I firmly believe that nothing can obstruct our path with your unwavering support,” said Raje.
The timing of Raje’s ‘Dev Darshan Yatra has raised questions and generated political interpretations, coming just a day before the launch of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’. It remains uncertain whether Vasundhara Raje will participate in the ‘Parivartan Yatra.
BJP National President
JP Nadda is set to inaugurate the “Parivartan Yatra” from the Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur
on September 2. No official programme for Raje’s visit to Sawai Madhopur has been released yet. Her absence as the party’s prominent face in the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ has reportedly led to dissatisfaction among her supporters, although Raje herself has not publicly commented on the matter.
May get role in party
