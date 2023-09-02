SC relook at house arrest of civil rights activist Navlakha

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed reservations regarding its 2022 order of allowing civil rights activist and Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest, adding such an order for one person might set a wrong precedent.

A bench of Justices K M Jospeh and Hrishikesh Roy had accepted Navlakha’s plea of house arrest on November 10, 2022, taking into consideration his age and health condition, period of custody, the unlikeliness of the trial progressing in the near future and the fact that he didn’t have any criminal background except being an accused in the case. But a bench of justices M M Sundresh and J B Pardiwala said, “Prima facie we have reservations but a lengthy order has been passed. Without going into the merits of the case, this might set a wrong precedent. His plea may have 100% merit. But to do this for one person...”

Considering Navlakha’s plea to change his place of house arrest from Mumbai to Alibag, the bench on being informed that his bail hearing is nearing conclusion before the high court, granted the National Investigation Agency eight weeks to file its response. The bench was also informed the trial court is presently hearing discharge applications of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

