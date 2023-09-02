Tribal woman in Rajasthan paraded naked by in-laws; husband among 9 arrested

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 21-year-old pregnant tribal woman was allegedly thrashed, stripped and paraded naked in Dhariyawad of Pratapgarh district over an “extra-marital relationship”.The alleged incident came to light after a purported video of the woman being “paraded naked” surfaced on social media on Friday night.

The police have arrested seven people and four are detained. The victim has lodged a complaint against her husband Kanha Gameti along with Suraj, Beniya, Netiya, Nathu and Mahendra for forcibly taking her away on a motorcycle and parading her naked.

“The main accused Kanha, Netiya, Beniya and Pintu and a minor have been detained apart from spectators of the crime Punia, Khetia and Motilal,” the police statement said earlier.The police also said that Kanha, Netiya and Benia got injured while trying to flee and are being treated at Pratapgarh district hospital.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the victim on Saturday and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for her.For the well-being of the unborn child, Gehlot said a Fixed Deposit will be opened for the victim besides a government job. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed while the government will seek the trial in a fast-track court for quick and timely justice, the chief minister said.

Training guns at Gehlot-led Congress government, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje wrote on X (formerly Twitter),”A shocking incident has come to light.... what is even more concerning is that the administration seemed to be unaware of the horrific act.” “The continuous rise in crimes against women in Rajasthan is deeply distressing....the responsibility lies with the Congress government itself,” she wrote.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanded the chief minister’s resignation and the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.Responding to the criticism, Gehlot said there is no place for such criminals in a civilized society and the government is committed to ensuring that justice is swiftly served.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission directed the Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police to provide immediate financial assistance to the victim and investigate the matter thoroughly.“The Superintendent of Police has been instructed to send the case of the victim to the District Legal Aid Committee so that the victim can get immediate financial assistance and the case.

Trial in fast-track court for timely justice

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed while the government will seek the trial in a fast-track court for quick and timely justice.

