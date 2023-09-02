United INDIA says will defeat BJP in 2024 poll

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Post two-day brainstorming, the INDIA bloc of opposition parties on Friday drew strength from the power of 28 parties under its fold, representing more than 60% of the country, to propel their determination to defeat the BJP.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was moving from strength to strength since its first meeting a couple of months back in Patna. He also announced that INDIA parties will start holding public rallies jointly across the country.

“The BJP-led government will keep trying to intimidate them, but they will not be and will keep on fighting,” he said.

The success of both our meetings, first in Patna and second in Bengaluru, can be measured by the fact that the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organization and a symbol of slavery.”

“Today, every section of society — farmers, youth, women, the marginalized, middle class, intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — all have been at the receiving end of the BJP’s authoritarian misrule. The 140 crore Indians are looking towards us to relieve them of their miseries,” said Kharge.

The Congress chief said the BJP had destroyed autonomous institutions. “The BJP wants complete control over agencies and institutions -- it is adamant on controlling the appointments of the ED chief, the CBI Director, Election Commissioners or even judges across the country”, he pointed out.

He said when Manipur was burning, PM Narendra Modi did not call the special session of Parliament. “But today, he called it and no one knows the reason behind it. “Neither has the Opposition been consulted nor the matter brought to the business advisory committee, which is mandatory, but who cares?” Kharge asked.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi in his speech said that he recently went to Ladakh for a few days. “A shepherd told me that China has taken India’s land. There is a change at the border. And here, our PM denies that there is no encroachment,” he said.

He said he was impressed by the way the meeting was arranged in Mumbai. “I am confident that the differences between INDIA alliances will be ironed out. “We are very much confident now to defeat the BJP and Modi. The 60% India is represented by alliance partners of INDIA,” said Rahul.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the INDIA alliance is not about 28 parties but an alliance of 140 crore people of India. “Everybody wants change. The present Modi government is the most corrupt in the country in the post-Independence era.”

He said big forces would be used to break the alliance. “We are sitting here not for any post but to save the country. There is no friction among us,” he said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said since the Opposition stood united, the BJP had to go. “Modi does less work and gets more publicity,” said Nitish, adding that once BJP goes out of power, media will be free.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said different states have different issues. “We will try to bring forth a good alternative before the people of India.”

RJD president Lalu Prasad spoke about high inflation. “Modi had promised to get back the people’s money from Swiss banks and that everyone would get Rs 10 lakh. We also opened bank accounts in the hope of Rs 10 lakh. What we got in return – a big zero,” said Lalu.

PANELS FORMED

Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee (14 members)

Campaign Committee (19 members)

Working Group for Social Media (12 members)

Working Group for Media (19 members)

Working Group for Research (11 members)

DECISIONS TAKEN

India bloc resolves to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible.”

Seat-sharing arrangements in different states to be initiated immediately and concluded in a month

No convenor as he would be wrongly deemed as the PM face

Unveiling of the logo postponed to seek people’s suggestions

The bloc passed a resolution hailing ISRO’s successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission and said the world is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission on Saturday

