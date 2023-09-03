Home Nation

207 trains temporarily cancelled due to G20 Summit in Delhi

The railway has also changed the terminals of 15 trains to and fro New Delhi and granted additional stoppages to 70 passagers trains at different places outside the Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the security reasons for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, the Indian Railways has temporarily cancelled 207 mail and express trains originating and coming to Delhi on September 9 and 10 under the Northern Railway.

The railway has also changed the terminals of 15 trains to and fro New Delhi and granted additional stoppages to 70 passagers trains at different places outside the Delhi while diverted the routes of 6 passagers trains.

According to railway sources, the Northern Railway has also short terminated 36 passagers mail and express trains including DEMU and others. The important mail and express trains like Tak express, Delhi Pathankot express and Haridwar Delhi express trains are among other mail and express trains which have been cancelled.

India is hosting the Presidency of this global G20 Summit first time which will have attendances of many countries Presidents and the PMs including US president John Biden and others.

A foolproof security arrangement from all sides has been made and the entire national capital has been covered with the special highest level of security network.

