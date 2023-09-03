CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Ramban

By PTI

JAMMU: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was on duty near the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he shot himself around 11.45 pm on Saturday, they said.

They said the body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a police personnel was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during an operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir late Saturday evening.

"During a routine operation task in Gundha Khawas area, a service weapon of a police personnel went off accidentally due to which the personnel received an injury in his foot," a police official said.

On hearing the gunshot, some village defence guards fired some aerial rounds, he said, adding the injured jawan had been evacuated to the hospital.

