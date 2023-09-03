NCP chief at centre stage of national politics as a crisis manager, trouble shooter for INDIA alliance

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After long hiatus, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar has back at centre stage of national politics as crisis manger and trouble shorter for 28 political different ideological and interest party INDIA alliance. Sharad Pawar has been appointed as member of national coordination and strategy committee in recently concluded two days Opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai.

The 83 years old Sharad Pawar is the only senior most member in this 14 members committee who has to take all important shots. Congress party has nominated Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal who is also close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Besides, the committee has Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, Tejaswi Yadav from RJD, Abhishek Banerjee from TMC, Raghav Chaddha from AAP etc.

The coordination committee and election strategy committee is mix of senior and experienced leaders plus young and techno savvy faces. Once the committee calls its first meeting, Sharad Pawar will be asked to head the committee as senior politicians and play role as peace maker, crisis manger and trouble shooter and fatherly figure.

The highly placed sources said that the Opposition INDIA alliance consciously decided to give the free hand to senior most and very seasoned politicians Sharad Pawar as free hand while dealing any critical and contentious issue of opposition alliance.

“Sharad Pawar is such person, whom everyone respect and his word on any issue will not be dishonoured. He is seasoned and astute politicians who has relationships across the party leaders. INDIA alliance may face turbulent situations during seat sharing that Sharad Pawar will play the key role. He can bring the win win and amicable solutions that no party leader who refuse to accept. Therefore, other party and Congress deliberately did not nominate neither Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nor Rahul Gandhi. This is conscious call,” said senior leader requested anonymity.

Another senior leader who was part of the meeting said that the seat sharing talk will resume very soon.

“The seat sharing talk will first start at the state level leaders and then, for fine tuning , it will be brought this committee and all issues will be resolved. The Committee will ensure that hardly any issue go out of this committee. Even it comes, the INDIA alliance partners will sit together and resolve the issue. In the meeting, all smaller parties from South to North felt relived after inclusion of Sharad Pawar name in this committee. The reason they do not want to see dominated by the Congress party and its leaders. The regional party’s are equally important in decision making. Therefore, Sharad Pawar inclusion in this committee was accepted by everyone,” said source requested anonymity adding Sharad Pawar has already clarified in meeting that he has no ambition left but working to save the democracy and constitution, so he is no more in any race of top post.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar while earlier talking with TNIE clarified that he has no ambition for any post and even governments comes, he will not take any responsibility as well. He said he will work for country and groom the third generations leadership.

