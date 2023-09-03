Rahul Gandhi trusts youth's potential to propel Chhattisgarh's growth trajectory

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exhorted the youths to connect with the politics, and engage with greater responsibility to play a role in the state’s higher growth trajectory.

Gandhi was addressing members of the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club in Raipur. Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club is a state government initiative to promote sports and cultural activities and spread awareness about government schemes in the state.

The Congress leader asserted that the nation cannot progress or grow with hatred and violence as they impact the peace, harmony and economy of the country.

“In the Karnataka Assembly polls, there was BJP ideology confined to divide the people, spread hatred, violence and the Congress party’s set of beliefs focussing around connecting people with harmony and fondness. Wherever they will escalate hate or hostility, the Congress workers will be there to spread the message of love and brotherhood. This is the DNA of the Congress”, he said.

Appealing to the youth, Rahul said that the younger generation has a great responsibility to come forward, actively participate in politics and take the state forward. “For this reason, we have created Rajiv Yuva Mitaan (youth friends) club and around 3 lakh youths associated with it to play constructive roles", he said. The state government has launched such clubs right from Gram panchayat to the municipal bodies in urban areas.

“Congress wishes to open the door of politics for you”, he told the youths while addressing them. While highlighting how the Congress brought the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act to safeguard the rights of the tribals, he criticised the BJP for calling the ‘adivasi’ as ‘vanvasi’.

“We called them adivasi signifying their rights over their land, jungle and water. But the BJP cited them (tribals) as vanvasi which has a totally different meaning. By vanvasi they meant these people should remain restricted to forests. Adivasi besides safeguarded rights should have liberty to come out to fulfil their dreams”, the Congress MP opined.

Recollecting the goal of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ he said the mission was to connect the entire India with the feel of everyone being Hindustani and to live in peace, harmony with respect. He said that Chhattisgarh being centrally located is ideally placed to become the country’s logistic centre.

Rahul said that the present Congress rule and after the forthcoming polls in different states will always be the government of the poor and not of billionaires like Adani.

In a veiled attack on the Prime Minister over allegations against the Adani group, Rahul said, “PM Narendra Modi ji should tell the country and youths on why there is no inquiry on Adani. PM cannot make an investigation as that will be the loss for someone else other than Adani”.

He said the Congress in Chhattisgarh in the next five years will bring eminence with higher growth and initiation. BJP has broken the economic backbone of India after the GST and demonetisation badly impacted the small businessmen and traders, he alleged. Rahul felt the need to safeguard the party cadres who fight for the ideology of the Congress that reflects the spirit of the country.

