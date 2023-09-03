Home Nation

Three killed, 2 injured as speeding car hits tree in Goa

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PANAJI: Three persons were killed and two others injured when their speeding car hit a tree near Panaji in North Goa district, a police official said on Sunday.

The car was on its way from Panaji towards Mapusa on a highway in the Porvorim area, located 8 km from the state capital when the accident took place on Saturday night, the official said.

Two men and a woman travelling in the car died on the spot while two other women were critically injured, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim near here, the official said.

